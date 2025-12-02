C&C Marine and Repair Promotes Nick Bergeron

C&C Marine and Repair has promoted Nick Bergeron to General Manager.

Bergeron brings more than 30 years of marine industry experience to his expanded role. Prior to joining C&C Marine, he spent 25 years with Zito Companies in a variety of leadership and operations positions.

“Nick has been a tremendous addition to the C&C family,” said Tony Cibilich, Owner of C&C Marine and Repair. “He has an exceptional understanding of the business, and he works well with everyone. His leadership has played a significant role in the growth and success of our repair division.”

Bergeron joined C&C Marine in February 2022 to lead the company’s repair division. Since his arrival, the division has experienced tremendous growth. “There are many reasons for the rapid expansion of the repair division, but there is no doubt that Nick has been instrumental in our success over the past several years,” added Cibilich.

Reflecting on his time at the company, Bergeron said, “When I first arrived, I was really blown away by the operation at C&C Marine. The facility was just so much more advanced than anywhere I had ever seen. The level of investment, particularly in technology, is far greater than anything I had ever experienced in the marine industry.”

Over the past four years, C&C Marine has completed more than 200 major barge repair and paint projects. “The amount of work performed at this single location is incredible,” Bergeron continued. “Fortunately, we have a facility that can turn barges over quickly. Just having the fully enclosed blast and paint building, which can prep and paint barges four times faster than any other facility, regardless of weather—results in significantly increased production. It’s a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation, the hard-working employees, and the culture of excellence that exists at C&C Marine and Repair.”

As C&C Marine and Repair approaches its 30th year in business, the company has several major expansion projects underway. “To drive around the yard and see all the various projects under construction is very exciting,” Bergeron said. “The new 75,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, fully automated pipe spooling facility we are building across the street will be capable of cutting, bending, welding, blasting, and priming pipe. Once the new facility comes online in late 2026, it will be a game changer for the industry.”

Bergeron officially began his new role on November 1, 2025. “I consider myself fortunate to work for a company that puts its customers first and is equally dedicated to the success of its employees,” Bergeron concluded.



