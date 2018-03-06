IMO Celebrates 70 Years with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Seventy years to the day since the treaty establishing the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) was adopted, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marked the occasion at IMO Headquarters in London on Tuesday (6 March).

Accompanied by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II unveiled a commemorative plaque and cut an anniversary cake. Her Majesty also met some of the guests attending the event, including representatives of IMO Member States, inter-governmental and international non-governmental organizations, and IMO Secretariat staff.

“We are celebrating 70 years of achievement, in which the truly vital industry of shipping has become safer, cleaner and greener, thanks to the work of IMO. We are also looking ahead to the exciting new challenges on the horizon,” said IMO Secretary-General Lim.

“Billions of ordinary people, all over the world, rely on shipping every day of their lives – even if they don't realise it or understand it. It is our role to ensure shipping can continue to make this vital contribution to global well-being,” Mr Lim added.

The Convention on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) was adopted on 6 March 1948 at the United Nations Maritime Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland . The convention entered into force 10 years later, on 17 March 1958, when the 21st State ratified the treaty. IMO’s first meeting was held in London on 6 January 1959, at Church House in central London.

Since then, IMO Member States have pursued their mission to develop the global regulatory framework for international shipping.

Today, IMO continues its work to improve maritime safety and security, the efficiency of navigation and the prevention and control of pollution from ships, as well as the fair and effective implementation of its regulations.