NSSLGlobal Launches Cellular/VSAT Hybrid System

VSAT provider NSSLGlobal has launched its first-ever hybrid cellular/VSAT solution for maritime vessels, the Cellular Marine System. This service will complement NSSLGlobal’s airtime VSAT offering, or other services such as FleetBroadband and Iridium Open Port, allowing seafarers accustomed to land services to transfer from satellite to mobile connectivity, while operating up to 25km offshore.



Through NSSLGlobal’s Cellular Marine System, maritime vessels can connect to robust, high-speed internet, with download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s, for commercial and crew welfare broadband use. It is supported by a cellular roaming service, established through a major global cellular operator, and allows the customer to automatically transfer Through NSSLGlobal’s Cellular Marine System, maritime vessels can connect to robust, high-speed internet, with download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s, for commercial and crew welfare broadband use. It is supported by a cellular roaming service, established through a major global cellular operator, and allows the customer to automatically transfer from satellite communications to 3G and 4G mobile connectivity as appropriate. The service helps customers to gain the most out of their on-board communication system when operating in coastal areas or waiting to get into harbor.

NSSLGlobal’s new 3G and 4G services will complement its popular maritime VSAT IP SEA service — which combines an extensive Ku- and C-Band coverage with some of the fastest speeds in the industry. The service comprises six global teleports supporting 24 satellite beams and two network operation centres to achieve ‘always-on' connectivity. NSSLGlobal’s experience, technical knowledge with a true 24x7 technical support service and an in country service engineering capability, means it can provide a “one stop shop” for any company looking for the best service in the industry.