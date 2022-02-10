Centerline Logistics and Vard Marine to Design LNG Bunker Barge

U.S. marine petroleum transportation company Centerline Logistics has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with naval architecture and marine engineering firm Vard Marine to develop a customized 6,000-cubic-meter-capacity articulated tug and barge (ATB) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge.

Aiming to meet the shipping industry's growing need for LNG bunkering, the Jones Act-compliant ATB barge will be designed to navigate U.S. and International waters and to provide LNG refueling to a variety of ships as well as call at terminals. The barge is expected to enter service in 2024.

“These are exciting times for LNG as a marine fuel. We are honored to support Centerline to further a more flexible and sustainable LNG marine bunkering infrastructure here in the U.S.,” said Darren Truelock, Vard US Vice President of Operations.

With more than 225 LNG-fueled ships in operation and an additional 400 on order, the need for LNG bunkering solutions in the U.S. is growing rapidly. “As more shipping companies are targeting a goal of net-zero emissions, LNG is going to play a critical role in providing a feasible pathway to that target. Much as we have over the last several decades with our traditional bunkering operations, Centerline is looking forward to providing our customers with safe and reliable LNG bunkering solutions," said Ravi Sekhon, Director of Engineering & Sustainability at Centerline Logistics.

Last year, Centerline announced its Visionary Fuels Initiative, in an effort to develop future marine transportation equipment, standards and technology targeted toward improving environmental stewardship and sustainability within America’s ports and harbors.

Rachael Haykin, Visionary Fuels Business Development Lead, said, “Our work with Vard represents an outstanding opportunity for Centerline to put our bold Visionary Fuels Initiative into action. We are eager to collaborate with Vard to refine the barge design over the next few months and begin construction soon thereafter.”