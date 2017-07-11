Chandrasekharan Joins Viking SeaTech

Viking SeaTech said it has appointed Kiran Chandrasekharan to a newly created post of naval architect at its base in Aberdeen.

Chandrasekharan, who has more than seven years’ experience, specializes in permanent mooring design. Prior to joining Viking SeaTech he worked as naval architect and mooring engineer for London Marine Consultants Ltd.

The new position was created to provide technical support and to assist in the commercial evaluation of tenders and proposals. Chandrasekharan will also help plan, analyze and deliver project activities. Other responsibilities include preparation of plans and work packs for lifting, chain inspection, mooring and sea fastening operations and supporting the procurement and sales department. Part of his work will also involve mooring design and analysis and offshore installation of mooring systems.

Chandrasekharan said, “As a naval architect I have been focusing on design and analysis of permanent moorings for the last few years and wanted to develop my career in the oil and gas sector. Viking SeaTech provides me with the perfect opportunity to do this”

He added, “I’m also looking forward to getting the opportunity to work offshore on the installation of mooring systems for rigs and other floating vessels including FPSOs.”