Chartwell Marine Expands into APAC

UK naval architecture company Chartwell Marine has announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the hire of Fabien Lecuona.

Lecuona brings over 13 years of experience in APAC maritime and has worked in multiple industries throughout his career, including maritime electronics and engine manufacturing. Within his new role, Lecuona will focus on business development, fostering industry partnerships and promoting Chartwell Marine’s innovative and low-carbon vessel designs. Chartwell Marine has chosen Singapore as its APAC base due to the country’s status as a leading global maritime hub, green commitments and business-friendly environment.

The company's portfolio covers a diverse range of vessels, including ferries, crew transfer vessels (CTVs), fisheries patrol boats and multi-purpose workboats.

Chartwell Marine is already seeing strong demand from APAC for its vessels, with six already ordered, two in build and interest from offshore wind leaders, such as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. Chartwell Marine vessels are specifically designed to meet the challenges facing APAC’s maritime and offshore wind industries and can be built anywhere in APAC, using local content and employees.

Andy Page, Managing Director of Chartwell Marine, said: “We’re very excited to announce our expansion into APAC with the launch of our new Singapore office. APAC is experiencing rapid economic growth, and we’ve seen a surge in demand for sustainable maritime solutions – especially from Southeast Asia. From our new Singapore base – headed by the highly experienced Fabien Lecuona – we will be able to provide a first-class service to our clients and build long-term partnerships that create a greener maritime industry in APAC.”



