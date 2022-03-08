ChartWorld Suspends Services to Russian Vessels and Companies

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ChartWorld has announced the suspension of ECDIS, chart, and navigation data services to Russian-owned and managed vessels. Current vessels will be provided with chart updates to allow them to reach the next port safely but have been asked to find new suppliers for all future voyages. The group's other companies, including navigation and ENC software development company SevenCs, have also suspended all projects and software deliveries to Russian companies and vessels.

Steven Schootbrugge, ChartWorld Group CEO, said, "While we take our obligation of safety at sea seriously, we feel it is important to both recognize and act on the horrifying injustice that is the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"As a company, and as people, we will not place ourselves on the sidelines when we can take tangible action. We recognize the removal of our services can have a very real impact – which is why we are doing this. After the UKHO's announcement that they will stop POD printing in Russia, we feel as a Value Added Reseller we can go further and suspend all services.

“We encourage others to take similar action because every small thing counts. The Ukrainian people did not ask for war, and the merchant ships calling Ukrainian sovereign ports did not ask to be fired upon. As an industry, we are not often asked to make a stand. To do nothing when we can take action is enabling this war of aggression.”