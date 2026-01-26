Chemship Orders Econowind’s VentoFoils for Two More Chemical Tankers

Chemical tanker operator Chemship has placed a repeat order with Dutch wind propulsion specialist Econowind for the installation of VentoFoils on two additional vessels, expanding its use of wind-assisted ship propulsion technology.

Chemship said Chemical Contender and Chemical Fighter will each be fitted with four 16-meter ATEX-proof VentoFoils in the second half of 2026, as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption and emissions across its fleet.

The decision follows the installation of four 16-meter VentoFoils on Chemical Challenger in early 2024, making it the first chemical tanker equipped with wind-assisted ship propulsion technology. Chemship said operational results from that vessel demonstrated reductions in fuel use and emissions under real operating conditions.

“We are pushing ahead on sustainability in every area of our business. I am a firm believer in net zero shipping. The results of the VentoFoils on Chemical Challenger speak for themselves. Combined with our fuel optimisation software, VentoFoils have reduced fuel use by up to 15%. The installation of VentoFoils on two more ships shows we are making meaningful progress towards a cleaner shipping future,” said Niels Grotz, CEO of Chemship.

“Chemship has shown leadership by being the first chemical tanker operator to embrace wind assisted ship propulsion and demonstrate what is possible in sustainability.

“We are proud to support their vision and, of course, to see an existing customer return. This repeat order is a strong endorsement of our technology and inspires others to explore proven solutions that reduce fuel use and lower emissions,” added Chiel de Leeuw, Chief Commercial Officer at Econowind.

Chemship has recently received a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of companies assessed worldwide, according to the company. In addition to wind-assisted propulsion, Chemship said it is deploying efficiency measures including advanced hull coatings, premium lubricants and boss cap fins.

The installations on Chemical Contender and Chemical Fighter are expected to support Chemship’s sustainability roadmap and help manage emissions costs under evolving regulatory frameworks, including the FuelEU Maritime Regulation.