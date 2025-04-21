Chevron Shipping, Austin High School Team to Inspire New Generation

Students departed this morning to board the Carnival Breeze in Galveston for a five-day learning experience as part of Austin High School’s Maritime Studies Program.

From April 17-21, while onboard and underway, senior students will have six hours of classroom time each day that will include engagement with the Captain, Chief Engineer and crew, as well as behind the scenes tours of vessel operations to include the bridge, engine room, galley, steering gear and mooring and anchoring equipment. The students will also get an opportunity to visit the Port of Cancún and take in its culture, history and natural beauty.

The Chevron Shipping and Austin High School Maritime Program aims to form a partnership between Chevron Shipping Company and Austin High School to maximize industry-wide resources and opportunities for the students in Austin High School’s Maritime Studies Program.

Through this partnership, Chevron Shipping provides regular lectures on industry-related topics in class, one-on-one student mentorship with industry subject matter experts, and social investment funding.

To date, Chevron Shipping has conducted 12 guest lectures on topics such as Voyage Planning, Tankship Operations, Electronic Navigation, Mooring Gear, Pipeline Infrastructure, and Arrangements, Resume Writing, and Interviewing Skills. In addition, there are six students actively involved in one-on-one mentoring.

Chevron Shipping has also brought its business partners in to further support the students at Austin High School. Through these relationships, the school’s inoperative simulator has been upgraded with the newest technology and capabilities. Most recently, Chevron has been working with Carnival, HISD Foundation, and HISD administration and instructors to create a no-cost underway learning opportunity for all seniors in the maritime studies program.