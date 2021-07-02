China Navigation Signs Fleet-wide Contract for Sperry Marine Connected ECDIS

Sperry Marine received a fleet-wide order for its new SperrySphere Connected ECDIS, with a roll-out to 36 vessels operated by The China Navigation Company (CNCo), a member of the Swire Group. Connected ECDIS is the latest addition to Sperry Marine’s portfolio of smart bridge solutions, connected via the unique SperrySphere platform.

China Navigation will upgrade 24 of its bulk carriers and 12 of its containerships with Connected ECDIS, simplifying and securing the transfer of chart data from back of bridge to the regulated navigation systems, Sperry Marine said.

According to Sperry Marine, Connected ECDIS supports improved cyber risk management by removing the need to use USB memory devices when transferring electronic chart data. It enables vessels to update navigation charts digitally, with data passing through Sperry Marine’s Secure Maritime Gateway (SMG). This provides a high degree of operational flexibility and a convenient means of performing chart updates with cyber security that exceeds IEC standards, with no risk of infection from the USB stick, Sperry Marine said.

A key component of the cyber security defenses available to ship operators, the SMG uses multiple firewalls and a ‘demilitarized zone’ as a staging post between front and back of bridge to ensure there is no direct connection between the navigation systems and the ship’s main IT network. The system allows secure transfer of chart updates from any compliant data provider.