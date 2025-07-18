China's First 'Ocean-level Intelligent Research Vessel' Delievered

China's first ocean-level intelligent scientific research vessel was delivered in Shanghai on Sunday, purportedly to enhance the marine research capabilities of China's universities.



The vessel dubbed Tongji was built by China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited for Shanghai-based Tongji University.



Construction of the vessel started in April 2024, and it completed comprehensive sea trials in May.



Tongji will be used for scientific research voyages, offshore engineering construction tasks, and student internships in Tongji University's marine discipline and other departments, providing equipment support for marine scientific research and the cultivation of marine-related professionals.



Tongji is the new generation of 2,000-ton green, silent, and intelligent comprehensive scientific research vessel independently designed and constructed by domestic companies.



Tongji measures 81.5 meters long, 15 meters wide, and a depth of 6.9 meters. It can accommodate 45 people, including 30 scientists, and reach a speed of 16 knots, equivalent to more than 29 kilometers an hour.



The vessel has a range of 80,000 nautical miles and can sustain operations independently for up to 35 days.



By optimizing the layout, Tongji has achieved a deck operating area of 460 square meters, a laboratory area of 320 square meters, a per capita living cabin of 10.2 square meters, and a total of more than 100 square meters of functional cabins, including conference areas, lecture halls, leisure and fitness areas, achieving the operational capacity of a 3,000 ton scientific research vessel with a relatively small volume.



(Source: Reuters/CNS)