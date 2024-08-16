China’s First Offshore Wind Power SOVs Delivered

AUGUST 16, 2024 - Today, the first two China-built offshore wind power SOVs (Service Operation Vessels) ZHI ZHEN 100 and ZHI CHENG 60 was held in Qidong, China.

The two SOVs were delivered by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd., with Schulte Marine Concept (SMC) responsible for plan approval and vessels’ construction and commissioning supervision.

“We are proud to have been part of this historic project," said Krzysztof Kozdron, Managing Director of SMC. "The two SOVs are the first offshore wind power operation and maintenance vessels built in China giving a testimony to the impressive capability and capacity of the shipbuilding industry in China. These state-of-the-art vessels will form a strong and reliable foundation in the operation and maintenance of the domestic distant offshore wind parks, while further promoting sustainable development of the Chinese offshore wind power generation industry.”

Basic design for the vessels was developed and provided by Ulstein, detail design and production design were developed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. ZHI ZHEN 100 measures 93.4 x 18m with a 7.6m a depth, able to accommodate 100, while ZHI CHENG 60 meaures 72.8 x 17.5m, with a depth of 7m and is designed for a complement of 60.

Both SOVs are equipped with battery and DC electric propulsion system as well as high capability DP2 dynamic positioning system. Further, vessels are fitted with sophisticated walk-to-work motion compensated gangway, offshore crane and high-speed daughter craft, to ensure safe and efficient transfer of personnel and spares for wind turbines overhaul and components replacement.



