Chinese Companies Order Methanol-Fueled VLOCs

Qingdao Beihai shipyard has ordered 10 × Everllence B&W 7G80ME-LGIM (Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) Mk 10.5 engines in connection with the construction of 10 × 325,000 dwt very large ore carriers (VLOC) for Chinese shipping companies, Shandong Shipping and Bohai Ocean Shipping.

Each engine will come accompanied by an Everllence proprietary EGRTC (Exhaust Gas Recirculation – Turbocharger Cut-out) system for Tier III NOx compliance.

Upon completion, the vessels will immediately go out on charter to Vale S.A., the Brazilian multinational company, sailing from Brazil to China with loads of iron ore.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence, said: “Over the years we have experienced a wave of ME-LGIM orders and it is encouraging to see prominent players demonstrating their decarbonisation credentials in taking these vessels on charter. In a multi-fuel future, we expect methanol to figure prominently across all vessel segments and these newbuildings will be capable of trading carbon-neutrally when powered by green methanol.”

Everllence has received more than 230 orders for its ME-LGIM engine which has now accumulated over 600,000 hours running on methanol.





