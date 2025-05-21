CIMAC Releases Guideline on Digital Twins

The CIMAC working group WG20 System Integration has released the CIMAC Guideline "Digital Twins in the Maritime Industry."

The Guideline examines concepts, definitions and applications of digital twins. It provides a comprehensive framework for understanding and implementing digital twin technology in the maritime industry and highlights its potential benefits and practical applications.

It also emphasizes the need for a clear definition of digital twins to manage the expectations of stakeholders.

“The concept of digital twins is becoming more and more prevalent. However, defining digital twins precisely is challenging” says the Chairman of WG 20, Prof. Dr. Hinrich Mohr, GasKraft Engineering. “In the paper, we define six dimensions to characterize different types of digital twins.

Furthermore, an allocation table guides users in defining the appropriate digital twins for their specific use case. Finally, four real industry use cases demonstrate the different kinds of digital twins, emphasizing the need to consider the use case for proper model definition.”

CIMAC WG 20 consists of representatives from engine builders, engineering companies, research organizations and system component suppliers, and from system integrators. Their aim is to develop regulations and standards in system integration.



