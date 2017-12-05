Classification Steps Up to the Digital Challenge: DNV GL

The maritime world is in the middle of a period of rapid change, with increasing digitalization, new regulations and shifting markets. Classification societies can help to remove barriers, speed up the process, and assist stakeholders make the most of the new landscape, IACS Chairman Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen said at DNV GL’s press conference at Marintec China today.

“One of the major contributions of class in current times of transformation is to bring familiar assurance processes to new and unfamiliar technologies,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, Chairman of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) and CEO DNV GL – Maritime. “This will help to ensure a quick uptake and smoother implementation of new technologies which can enhance safety and increase efficiency.”

IACS was working to adapt regulations to new needs and remove regulatory barriers, he said. “An effective regulation is one that rewards early adopters. At the moment, it could be argued that those who adopt last get the best financial return. Instead, let us embrace the opportunities which arise from the digital transformation and be proactive in addressing challenges,” he said.

Ship systems are becoming ever more complex and increasingly controlled by software. “This is leading to new risks, like hacking and cyber-crime. Accordingly, the role of Class would expand into new verification fields, e.g. cyber safety, assurance of data quality, and sensor-equipped cyber-physical systems, said Ørbeck-Nilssen. “Even so, the methods and processes might change but the purpose of classification remains the same: ensuring safe operations at sea while protecting life, property and the environment.”

At the press conference, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen also announced a shift in regional responsibilities for DNV GL. From January 2018, Norbert Kray, current Area Manager for Japan , will move to become the new Regional Manager for Greater China.