ClassNK AIP for “K” LINE, Shin Kurushima Dockyard Ammonia-fuelled PCC

ClassNK issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. Ltd. for the jointly developed design of an ammonia-fueled Pure Car Carrier (PCC).

Ammonia is attracting much attention as a 'fuel of the future' in the maritime sector, expected to be used as decarbonized fuel for ships since it does not emit CO2 when burned. However, ammonia is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials, and the rules on its use as a ship fuel are yet to be developed. ClassNK published its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” in August 2021 to minimize the risks related to ammonia-fuelled ships for the ships, crew, and environment by stipulating requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices.

For challenges related to toxicity when using ammonia as ship fuel, ClassNK, along with “K” LINE and Shin Kurushima Dockyard, has assessed and investigated the safety measures against the potential leakage risks of ammonia. Incorporating the knowledge based on the investigation, “K” LINE and Shin Kurushima Dockyard have developed a design for an ammonia-fuelled PCC. ClassNK has carried out the design review in line with the “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” and issued the AiP upon confirming that the design meets the requirements.

AiP granting ceremony (from left to right): Dr. Toshiyuki Shigemi, Executive Director, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK; Yoshio Tanaka, Director, Executive Managing Officer, Shin Kurushima Dockyard; Toyohisa Nakano, Executive Officer, General Manager of Ship Technical Group, “K” LINE