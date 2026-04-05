ClassNK Awards Autonomous Notation to Domestic Container Ship

ClassNK has granted its “AUTO-Nav2(All)" notation to Japanese domestic liner container ship Genbu, the only newly constructed autonomous ship under the MEGURI2040 Fully Autonomous Ship Program by The Nippon Foundation.

This notation identifies ships equipped with an autonomous navigation system approved by ClassNK, and it marks the world’s first case of an autonomous navigation notation being assigned to a vessel operating on medium- to long-distance coastal routes. The vessel was constructed by Kyokuyo Shipyard Corporation, with ship management handled by IKOUS Corporation and operations conducted by Suzuyo Marine.

ClassNK has released its “Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships.” These Guidelines have been developed based on insights gained through various demonstration projects, and outline the requirements for each stage of conceptual design, design development, installation, and maintenance during the operation of automated/autonomous operation technologies.

Particularly in Japan, autonomous ships are expected to contribute to securing daily routes to many inhabited remote islands and to the continuation of domestic shipping business due to the aging of seafarers.



