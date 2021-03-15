ClassNK Certifies SOPass BOG Management System

Classification society ClassNK has certified SOPass, a solution service that realizes improved fuel and transport efficiency through an optimized routing feature and boil off gas (BOG) management system for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI), as Innovation Endorsement for Product & Solutions, under the Society’s certification service for innovative technologies.

In July 2020, to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the Society launched Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Product & Solutions" covers digital equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.

Receiving KHI’s application, ClassNK’s experts verified the functions of SOPass which include provision of optimized routing by integrating weather data with simulation of ship motion, provision of optimized operation for LNG carriers based on the calculation of the amount of BOG, evaluation of plant efficiency and propulsion efficiency including future deterioration prediction, and issued the certificate.

ClassNK said it has been receiving many inquiries on the service, and has certified 63 ships with the Digital Smart Ship notation (DSS) after the launch of Innovation Endorsement in 2020. For the Product & Solutions category, two cases have been certified, and further 21 cases are currently under inspection.