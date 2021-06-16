ClassNK Grants AiP for Tsuneishi's LNG-fueled Bulker Design

Classification society ClassNK has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) based on its Rule Part GF to Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for its concept design of an LNG-fueled bulker “KAMSARMAX GF”.

ClasNK granted the AiP based on its Rule Part GF (regulation for ships using low-flashpoint fuels) incorporating “International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).

"As more environmental technologies have been developed to realize a low-carbon and decarbonized society in the maritime industry, developments of LNG-fueled ships are progressed in a variety of ship types and sizes with the expectation for the reduction of CO2, SOx, and NOx emissions from ships and for the fuel supply chain availability," ClassNK said.

Tsuneishi's "KAMSARMAX GF" concept - where GF stands for Gas Fuel - includes a dual-fuel engine using LNG as the main fuel and an IMO Type C Fuel tank.

According to Tsuneishi, the "eco-ship combines the versatility of KAMSARMAX with the high environmental performance of LNG fuel."

Per Tsuneishi, designed to use LNG as its primary fuel, the vessel can achieve a reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 40% or more compared to the EEDI reference line and meet the reduction rate by a large margin for EEDI Phase 3 that will take effect in 2025. In addition, sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) have also been greatly reduced, ClassNK shared Wednesday, citing Tsuneishi data.