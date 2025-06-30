ClassNK Grants Approval for LCO2-Methanol Carrier from Mitsubishi and MOL

ClassNK has issued world's first Approval in Principle (AiP) for LCO2-methanol carrier, jointly developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

The certification confirms the feasibility of the vessel, which is being developed for commercialization, from regulatory and safety perspectives. It marks the world’s first issuance of an AiP for a LCO2-methanol carrier.

The vessel for which Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MOL acquired AiP is based on a low-pressure LCO2 carrier.

It aims to transport CO2, which serves as raw material, on outward voyages and synthetic methanol on return voyages.

Use of dedicated vessels for CO2 or methanol results in empty-cargo operation on half of their trips. If dual transport of CO2 and methanol is achieved, empty-cargo trips can be eliminated, thereby improving overall transport efficiency.

MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will move forward with the development of the LCO2-methanol carrier, building on the findings and technical challenges identified during the concept study.

The goal is to achieve commercialization of the LCO2-methanol carrier through collaboration with relevant companies in the supply chain and other partners.

ClassNK reviewed the design concept of the vessel based on its 'Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships', including Part N, which incorporates the IGC Code, an international code for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases such as LCO2 and LNG in bulk, and Part S, which reflects the IBC Code for ships carrying chemicals like methanol in bulk.