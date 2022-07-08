ClassNK Updates Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels

Classification society ClassNK informs it has released the "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edtion 2.0)," which sets forth safety requirements for ships fueled by methanol, ethanol, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia. In particular, specific requirements for ammonia-fueled ships have been added to provide guidance for the design of alternative-fueled ships.

The guidelines describe safety requirements for methanol, ethanol and ammonia-fueled ships. Taking into account the risks posed by the use of alternative fuels against ships, crews and the environment, they specify requirements for installation, controls and safety devices to minimize those risks.

The recently published Edition 2.0, available to download via ClassNK’s website, reflects the classification society’s expertise for ammonia, which is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials, gained through R&D in partnership with the industry and its design review experiences based on the guidelines, ClassNK said.

Specific requirements, including isolation distances from areas where there is a risk of ammonia release to areas that should be protected, and safety design concepts to design engines and boilers using ammonia fuel have been added to ensure the safety of ammonia-fueled ships.