CMA CGM Seine: 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel Containership Delivered by Chinese Shipyard

CMA CGM Seine, a new 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship classed by Bureau Veritas (BV) and built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HZSY), was delivered.

CMA CGM Seine the first vessel in a four-ship series, with BV providing classification and BV Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS) providing advisory services. The CMA CGM SEINE plays a crucial role in CMA CGM’s low-carbon strategy. The vessel integrates a dual-fuel propulsion system supported by GTT Mark III membrane-type LNG bunker tanks, with a total capacity of 18,600 cubic meters, designed to enhance both environmental performance and operational efficiency.

Measuring 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in beam, the vessel has a carrying capacity of 23,876 TEU and is equipped with a WinGD W12X92DF-2.0 dual-fuel main engine, incorporating the Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) system.

This configuration significantly reduces methane emissions and enables compliance with IMO Tier III emission standards when operating in "Diesel + iCER mode." BV worked with the engine manufacturer and the shipyard to test the parent engine and issued the Engine International Air Pollution Prevention (EIAPP) certificate, establishing a foundation for compliance across the series. The iCER system optimizes energy efficiency, achieving an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) reduction well beyond the IMO’s Tier III standards.

To address the critical sloshing challenges in large-volume LNG bunker tanks, BVS performed direct computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. The verified pressure data was provided to the design unit for structural strength checks, ensuring the safety of the cargo containment system and hull support structure.

The vessel features technologies to boost operational performance and energy efficiency. Equipped with the SmartEye intelligent monitoring system and the TotalCommand full-control system, it achieves automated precision control during berthing, significantly reducing berthing time and enhancing port operations.

Energy efficiency is further improved by applying variable frequency drive (VFD) technology to the engine room fans and seawater cooling pumps. Meanwhile, the WinGD Data Collection Monitoring (DCM) system offers real-time tracking and analysis for the dual-fuel main engine, supporting operational optimization.

BV also supported the upgrade of BV-certified boil-off gas (BOG) compressors by conducting sea trial tests and re-issuing product certificates, facilitating seamless system commissioning and vessel delivery.