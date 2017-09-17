CNPC, Eni Sign LNG Deal

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Italy’s Eni signed a cooperation agreement that includes assessing opportunities in the gas and LNG value chain.

"CNPC and Eni signed cooperation agreement today in order to cooperate in oil & gas exploration and production, gas and LNG value chain opportunities, trading and logistics opportunities, refining and petrochemicals. The partnership will regard both China and overseas activities," said a statement from the company.

The signing took place in Rome at Eni's headquarters during a meeting between the Chairman of CNPC, Wang Yilin, and Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi.

The meeting was a chance to further strengthen the relationship between the two companies and was an opportunity to discuss ongoing joint projects as well as future opportunities between CNPC and Eni across the energy value chain.