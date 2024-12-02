CO2 Transport Vessel Under Study

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and NYK’s affiliate Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (KNCC) are conducting a joint constructability study of a 40,000 cbm terminal-to-terminal liquefied CO2 (LCO2) vessel based on KNCC’s proprietary technology of LCO2-Elevated Pressure (LCO2-EP) Cargo Tanks together with Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY), which is a joint venture for ship design and sales between Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation.

CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) is a technology to capture CO2 at the source — such as power plants, chemical plants, and the like — by separating CO2 from other gases, compressing the CO2 for transportation, and then injecting the CO2 deep into underground or undersea rock formations at a carefully selected and safe site, where the CO2 is permanently stored. CCS technology is attracting attention as a way to achieve a carbon-neutral society. This initiative aims to contribute to the establishment of a CCS value chain and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Each partner had this to say about the project: