CO2 Transport Vessel Under Study
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and NYK’s affiliate Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (KNCC) are conducting a joint constructability study of a 40,000 cbm terminal-to-terminal liquefied CO2 (LCO2) vessel based on KNCC’s proprietary technology of LCO2-Elevated Pressure (LCO2-EP) Cargo Tanks together with Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY), which is a joint venture for ship design and sales between Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation.
CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) is a technology to capture CO2 at the source — such as power plants, chemical plants, and the like — by separating CO2 from other gases, compressing the CO2 for transportation, and then injecting the CO2 deep into underground or undersea rock formations at a carefully selected and safe site, where the CO2 is permanently stored. CCS technology is attracting attention as a way to achieve a carbon-neutral society. This initiative aims to contribute to the establishment of a CCS value chain and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Each partner had this to say about the project:
- “This joint study with NSY will be another key milestone for us as it will provide the capability through KNCC to offer LCO2-EP marine transportation service in addition to MP and LP. We will continue to study the establishment of a system for the construction of LCO2-EP vessels to support the development of CCS projects globally.” -- Tsutomu Yokoyama, Executive Officer, NYK
- “We are pleased to announce a joint study with NSY on constructability of LCO2-EP terminal-to-terminal vessels. The innovative design of the LCO2-EP Cargo Tanks features vertical cylinders that can be mass-produced through automated processes using standard materials. This may optimize and reduce the construction time. The modular design potentially allows more shipyards to participate, utilizing existing facilities and infrastructure, which broadens industry engagement and enhances efficiency. We are confident that this study will bring significant benefits in cost-effectiveness, quality, and scalability to the maritime construction sector.” -- Oliver Hagen-Smith, CEO, KNCC
- “While CCS is still in its developmental stage in terms of technology and market structure, the joint study of the LCO2-EP terminal-to-terminal vessel with KNCC and NYK is an important step for us to bring one of the viable options to the market. In addition to medium-pressure and low-pressure vessels, we will continue to study the construction of LCO2-EP vessels to contribute to the establishment of the CCS value chain.” -- Tomoaki Takahira, Director, Chief of Design Division, NSY