Coast Guard Rescues Four From Disabled Vessel Adrift Near New York

The Coast Guard rescued four people Saturday night from a disabled 42-foot motor yacht adrift three miles southwest of Moriches Inlet, New York.

No injuries were reported.

At 5:45 p.m. on April 4, 2026, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report via VHF that the vessel Proudfoot was disabled and beset by weather in over 12-foot seas. It was reported that local police and responders were unable to assist due to hazardous weather conditions.

Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock. The boat crew later returned to the station due to the degrading sea state.

An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived on scene at 8:30 p.m. and hoisted all four individuals, two males and two females, by 9:42 p.m. The people were transported to the awaiting emergency medical services at Gabreski Airport.

It was reported that the vessel Proudfoot washed ashore this morning at Democrat Point, Fire Island, New York. New York DEC and local police were on scene and reported that the boat remains intact with no risk of pollution. The owner has contracted a commercial salvage company to recover the vessel pending improved weather and safety conditions.