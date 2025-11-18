Coastal Transportation Selects Inmarsat Maritime Fleetwide for Advanced Connectivity

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement to deliver NexusWave for Coastal Transportation as the family-owned shipping company seeks a reliable and cyber-secure connectivity solution for its fleet of refrigerated and general cargo ships.

Operating a regular schedule between its home terminal of Seattle, Washington, and ports throughout Western Alaska, Coastal Transportation depends on stable connectivity to safeguard mission-critical and crew communications. With cargoes often involving complex inventory, the company is acutely aware of rising cyber threats and the need for resilient digital infrastructure.

NexusWave’s secure-by-design architecture and segregated networks provide Coastal Transportation with robust cyber-resilience. The fully managed, bonded connectivity service is also designed to deliver global coverage and network availability exceeding 99.9%, helping ensure the vessels and their crew are consistently connected to high-speed internet from Seattle to Dutch Harbor and beyond.