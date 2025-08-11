Coastal Veterans Repair Group Acquires Voyager Maritime Alliance Group

Coastal Veterans Repair Group LLC, a veteran-owned ship repair and marine services firm headquartered in North Carolina, has announced the acquisition of Voyager Maritime Alliance Group, a provider of marine electronics, systems integration, and vessel support services based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This strategic acquisition represents a milestone in Coastal Veterans Repair Group’s ongoing expansion into high-end yacht systems, navigation, and marine technology sectors. By matching Coastal’s robust capabilities in shipbuilding and repair with Voyager Maritime’s expertise in custom systems integration, the group is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services to both commercial and private maritime clients.

As part of the acquisition, David Leone, the founder and former owner of Voyager Maritime Alliance Group, will retain a consulting role with the company. His continued involvement ensures a seamless transition for existing clients and safeguards the technical excellence and customer relationships that have characterized VMAG for over three decades.

Coastal Veterans Repair Group has the intention of retaining VMAG’s Fort Lauderdale location and personnel. Simultaneously, the organization plans to allocate significant investment in emerging technologies, training programs, and nationwide field service capabilities.