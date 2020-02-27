Cobham SATCOM Announces Software Upgrade

Cobham SATCOM has announced the launch of its latest software upgrade for SAILOR 4300 L-Band, the first terminal in Cobham’s portfolio of Iridium Certus Connected range solutions.

The unveiling of software solution 1.05 follows the delivery of more than 2,000 SAILOR 4300 terminals within the first year of service and enables users to upgrade to the new Iridium Certus 700, which offers data speeds of up to 704 kbps.

Launched in 2018, SAILOR 4300 L-Band is a highly reliable link to the low-latency, upgraded Iridium satellite network, enabling Iridium Certus service users to optimize diverse operational applications. These operations include multi-user Internet/VPN, IoT and telemedicine, alongside regular usage including email, electronic forms/reporting and crew communication.

Leveraging its position as the recognized market and technology leader for L-band terminals, Cobham has worked with Iridium since 2015 to ensure ship owners and operators can fully leverage the power of Iridium Certus services. In addition to enabling faster data speeds, Cobham’s 1.05 upgrade features new BCX software version 2.4.2, which supports the new Iridium Certus 700 service.