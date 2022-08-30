Cobham Satcom Launches Two New THOR 7 Ka-band Antennas

Cobham Satcom, provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land has expanded its SAILOR XTR portfolio with the introduction of two new Ka-band antenna systems for Telenor Satellite’s THOR 7 VSAT services.

The one-meter SAILOR 1000 XTR Ka and 65-centimeter SAILOR 600 XTR Ka leverage Cobham Satcom’s most advanced VSAT technology platform to secure high availability of broadband service on the THOR 7 satellite, used for a full range of network applications, including big data management in the cloud architecture, the company said.

"With Cobham Satcom’s new SAILOR XTR Ka antennas, end-users will be even better positioned to secure a return on their investment in digital operations. Vital applications including online catch reporting for regulatory and commercial reasons, Vessel Performance Monitoring for reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions as well as predictive maintenance systems to help reduce non-productive time, can all provide greater value when the connectivity they need to operate reliably, keeps pace with the ever-growing demand for data," Cobham Satcom said.

According to the company, SAILOR XTR benefits, including simplified installation, easy remote access for streamlined monitoring and support, and the best radio frequency performance for maximized throughput, ensure that SAILOR 1000 XTR Ka and SAILOR 600 XTR Ka unlock the full capabilities of THOR 7 for end-users that understand the positive value of data to their operations.



Further, SAILOR 1000 XTR Ka and SAILOR 600 XTR Ka are prepared for future developments in the maritime satcom landscape, giving users the option to migrate to current and future networks on Ka or Ku-band frequencies and all communication satellite orbits. Thanks to its innovative features combined with a new antenna feedhorn and a new dual-pol, wideband Ka-band transceiver available in 4.5W and 9W variants for SAILOR 600 and 1000 XTR Ka, the SAILOR XTR platform can deliver this unmatched flexibility, Cobham Satcom said.

“THOR 7 has enabled hundreds of European vessels to deliver business and crew welfare applications, movie streaming, adopt digital operations and the Internet of Things for more efficient operations and business, and we are confident that our new SAILOR XTR powered Ka-band antennas will unlock even more ways to work safer, reduce operational costs and limit a vessel’s environmental impact, by securing more reliable data connectivity on Telenor Satellite’s dedicated European VSAT network,” said Jens Ewerling, Product Manager, Cobham Satcom.



“We are delighted to see Cobham Satcom complementing its XTR product family with the new RF transceiver package supporting dual-polarisation and wide-band Ka. To our customers, these antennas represent a seamless transition to the latest technology, while maintaining the hassle-free installation, reliable operation and performance they have come to appreciate,” said Jan Hetland, Director Data Services, Telenor Satellite.

First delivery of the SAILOR 1000 XTR Ka and the SAILOR 600 XTR Ka antennas, which are designed as a replacement of previous generation SAILOR VSAT Ka antennas for THOR 7, is expected from the Cobham Satcom warehouse in Rotterdam during Q4 2022.