Thursday, January 11, 2018

German Boxship Collides with Crane at Keelung Port

January 10, 2018

MV Hansa Meersburg (Current Name). Photo: Leonhardt and Blumberg

 A German-flagged container ship Hansa Meersburg ran into a crane while berthing at Keelung Port, Taiwan resulting in the damage of containers and port infrastructure, CNA reported.

 
The 2007-built freighter, operated by German-based Leonhardt and Blumberg hit and damaged a berth crane valued at NT$200 million (US$6.78 million) as it was sailing into the harbor. 
 
In addition to the damage sustained by the crane, a pier was also damaged, suffering a hole three meters wide and two meters deep.
 
The Focus Taiwan news channel reported that a 62-year-old worker, Chen Lin-tsang, who was handling cargo, suffered minor injury when the ship hit the crane.
 
The incident is being investigated by the Marine Port Bureau (MPB) under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Taiwan.
 
