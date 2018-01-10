German Boxship Collides with Crane at Keelung Port

A German-flagged container ship Hansa Meersburg ran into a crane while berthing at Keelung Port, Taiwan resulting in the damage of containers and port infrastructure, CNA reported.

The 2007-built freighter, operated by German-based Leonhardt and Blumberg hit and damaged a berth crane valued at NT$200 million (US$6.78 million) as it was sailing into the harbor.

In addition to the damage sustained by the crane, a pier was also damaged, suffering a hole three meters wide and two meters deep.

The Focus Taiwan news channel reported that a 62-year-old worker, Chen Lin-tsang , who was handling cargo, suffered minor injury when the ship hit the crane.