Columbia Group Announces C-Level Appointments

Columbia Group has announced a series of senior leadership appointments to its executive team as part of its continued transformation into an integrated global maritime services platform.

The move sees Demetris Chrysostomou appointed as CEO Asia Region, Norman Schmiedl as CEO of Columbia Blue and Simona Toma as Chief of Maritime HR.

The appointments follow Columbia Group’s continued expansion with growth in new areas, reinforcing its long-term strategy to scale operations across core sectors including shipping, offshore, energy, leisure and aviation.

“These are not just leadership changes—they represent a structural evolution of Columbia Group as we expand our reach and service offering,” said Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Group.

“Demetris, Norman and Simona each bring deep experience, proven leadership, and a strong alignment with our values. There is an increased need for nimbleness and agility as our industry continues to evolve at a rapid rate with developments in digitalization and the transition to new fuels, alongside the need for high standards of training, career progression and crew welfare. Together, they will help us lead with precision and purpose across all our operations,” O’Neil added.

As CEO Asia Region, Demetris Chrysostomou will oversee the Group’s strategic expansion across key markets in Asia, including China, Indonesia, Japan and Taiwan. His appointment reflects the Group’s rapid development in the region and the need to empower fast, locally driven decision-making through the Top Management Team operating from the Singapore office.

Norman Schmiedl, a seasoned leader in the cruise and luxury leisure industry, takes on the role of CEO of Columbia blue, the Group’s specialized leisure business. His promotion to Group C-level recognizes both his long-standing leadership and the momentum Columbia Blue has gained under his direction. The success of the Cruise Saudi and Aroya project has put a new spring in the step of Columbia Blue, setting the tone for a series of high-profile projects that have since followed. He will now spearhead the next phase of growth in the high-end passenger vessel segment, further enhancing Columbia’s presence in this dynamic and evolving market.

Simona Toma, assumes the role of Chief of Maritime HR, where she will guide Columbia’s global crewing teams through a transformation from traditional crew management to a fully developed human resource management model. With a strong foundation in technical and seagoing experience, she brings a unique understanding of the operational realities faced by seafarers, enabling her to shape strategies that truly reflect the needs of crew at sea and ashore. Her leadership will be central to advancing global talent development, DEI and leadership training across the organization.

O’Neil added: “These appointments reflect the specialization of the Group, not just as a ship manager but as a multi-sector platform offering scalable, tailored solutions through technology, data, and deep-rooted client partnerships. We have strategically created this new C-level management structure, demonstrating the continued growth of the company. Norman, Simona and Demetris are experts in their fields, and I am delighted they will be joining our executive team and helping to shape the future of the Group.”

The changes come as Columbia Group continues to invest in smart fleet technology, mental health and wellbeing and crew training programs, while expanding its global footprint with new ventures such as the recently signed joint venture with AD Ports Group.



