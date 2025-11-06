Combi Freighter 5000 ICE Vessel Design Debuts

Damen Shipyards Group unveiled the latest platform in its cargo vessels portfolio: the Combi Freighter (CF) 5000 ICE, the first in a new series of ice class cargo vessels.

“Our aim has been to leverage the experience and the success we’ve enjoyed with our next generation cargo vessels to create a platform capable of economic ice navigation," said Remko Bouma, Commercial Director of Damen Cargo Vessels. "The CF 5000 is equally at home in open water and in ice, maintaining both the optimal cargo capacity and high efficiency of the conventional vessel. As always, we have worked in close consultation with vessel operators, incorporating their input to create a practical, dependable vessel, suited to operations today and tomorrow.”

The optimized design for the CF 5000 ICE draws on Damen’s experience with the delivery of numerous CF 3850 vessels plus construction of conventional CF 5000 vessels, resulting in a slight increase in the length of the hull, as well as the draft to increase the deadweight tonnage.

According to Damen, although modest, the modifications have resulted in a considerable increase in cargo capacity. Damen is planning to implement these latest adaptations into the next generation of conventional CF 5000 vessels.

The CF 5000 ICE conforms to Swedish/Finnish Ice Class rules and can comply with the latest Finnish flag regulations. As such, the vessel offers space for high quality accommodation including sauna and gym facilities. The CF 5000 ICE features a comprehensive winterisation package, suitable for its capabilities to operate in temperatures as low as -30.

The power required to operate on ice class is generated with a hybrid PTO/PTI system, as opposed to the vessel’s main engine, allowing the vessel to operate on a relatively small, efficient propulsion system during regular options, receiving a boost in propulsion power, in a sustainable manner, when required.

Other features include: