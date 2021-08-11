Common Structural Rules Software Updated to Comply with Latest IACS Rules

Common Structural Rules Software LLC, a joint venture company formed by ABS and Lloyd’s Register, has updated its software products in line with the latest International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) rule changes.

Common Structural Rules (CSR) Prescriptive Analysis (PA) and CSR Finite Element Analysis (FEA) have been updated to meet the latest version of CSR Bulk Carrier and Oil Tanker Rules on January 1, 2021 issued by IACS that entered into force on July 1, 2021.

This update assists users with the development of new designs to meet the latest rules as well as the application of older rule versions to designs that may apply to the contract date of the ship.

The software provides users with an easy way to evaluate ship designs against CSR and is employed by around 500 users. Regular updates will continue to improve functionality and address rule changes.

Details can be found in the Release Notes and User Guide bundled with the software installation. The updated CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR Finite Element Analysis tools are available for download from the Common Structural Rules Software LLC website at www.commonstructuralrulessoftware.com, along with user support to both CSR PA and CSR FEA software including licenses.



