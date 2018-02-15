Royal IHC Completes Two-year Dredger Overhaul

The self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) Huta 14 has resumed operations for Saudi Arabian owner Huta Marine following two-years of renovation work performed by Royal IHC.

The overhaul, which involved replacing Huta 14’s three large diesel engines, as well as integrating an electrical installation for the underwater pump engine and drive, was completed by IHC Middle East based in Dubai with support from IHC’s Asset Upgrade Services department in The Netherlands.

IHC Services was responsible for the engineering aspects of the rebuild, purchase and delivery of the required hardware, and supervising its installation. It also managed the commissioning of the dredger after restoration work was completed.

“The complex nature of this job required strong collaboration between our teams at IHC and Huta Marine,” said IHC’s Operations Director Middle East, Sofie Bernaert. “Our close partnership approach, along with the excellent communication with equipment suppliers – Bakker Sliedrecht and MAN Diesel & Turbo – has been vital to the success of this challenging renovation.”

“By re-innovating identified assets, as illustrated by IHC’s transformation of Huta 14, we can broaden our capabilities, and capture a wider range of dredging and marine construction works in the Middle East. It ensures that we are on the right path to realize our ambitious growth and business development goals.”

Huta 14 has started work on the Ras Al-Khair Yard project on the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia, alongside the IHC-built Huta 12 and Huta 9. The project will require 35 million cubic meters of dredging and reclamation works to extend the port’s land facilities to cover an area of approximately 800 x 4,100 meters. This expansion of the port basin will provide wider access to the waterfront for various maritime activities and position Ras Al-Khair as the country’s new mega port.