Conrad Delivers Deck Barge to Ashton Marine

Conrad Shipyard said it delivered a new deck barge to Ashton Marine LLC, a marine transportation company based in Muskegon, Mich., earlier this month.

Named the AM 3600, the 240- by 60- by 14-foot ABS deck barge will carry 3,600 tons of bulk materials and project cargo throughout the Great Lakes area. The barge is equipped with two 50-inch spud well pockets for an easy conversion into a spud barge.

Ashton Marine has one of the newest fleets on the Great Lakes, with two oceangoing tugs, and two ABS hopper barges rated for a combined capacity of 3,800 tons.