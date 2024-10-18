Conrad Shipyard Delivers First YRBM Vessel to the US Navy

Conrad Shipyard announced it has delivered the first Yard, Repair, Berthing, Messing (YRBM) vessel to the U.S. Navy. The delivery took place at Conrad’s shipyard in Amelia, La., where the final inspection by key Navy officials took place.

This YRBM vessel, the first in its class, was designed and constructed by Conrad Shipyard, featuring a new and innovative design tailored to meet the U.S. Navy’s operational needs. The vessel recently completed its acceptance trials during the challenging conditions of Hurricane Francine.

The delivered YRBM is part of a larger contract with seven more vessels currently under construction. On Wednesday, Navy officials visited Conrad’s shipyard in Amelia where construction is taking place and participated in a ceremonial hull plate signing to commemorate the construction of YRBM 61 and YRBM 62.

RADM Kevin Smith expressed that the Navy is “really excited to recognize Conrad as a new member of the navy shipbuilding team and their outstanding performance on YRBM 57; a much-needed berthing barge which will greatly improve Sailor Quality of Service.”

The vessel will be stationed at its initial homeport in Japan, where it will serve to enhance naval operations in the region.

Johnny Conrad, CEO of Conrad Shipyard, said, “We are honored to deliver this first YRBM to the U.S. Navy. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire workforce. This vessel will play a critical role in supporting U.S. Navy troops, and we are proud to be a part of that mission.”