Conrad Shipyard Snares WEDA Safety Excellence Award

Conrad Shipyard won the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) Safety Excellence Award in the Dredging Trade Partner category, a recognition that highlights Conrad's commitment to safety, operational excellence, and its partnership with the U.S. dredging industry.

Presented late last month during the 2025 WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo, it celebrates companies who demonstrate outstanding safety performance and continuous improvement in protecting personnel, property, and the environment. Conrad was recognized for its exemplary safety record, employee training programs, and proactive safety culture across its shipbuilding and repair operations. Accepting the award at the conference were Daniel Conrad and Robert Socha.

“We are honored to receive this award from WEDA,” said Johnny Conrad, Executive Chairman Conrad Shipyard. “Safety is at the core of everything we do. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and vigilance of our entire workforce and our commitment to supporting our dredging partners with high-quality, safe, and reliable vessels.”