Consortium to Use High-Frequency Data to Evaluate Alternative Fuels

A research project which brings together The Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore (CARES), Laskaridis Shipping and Metis will evaluate the real impacts of the fuels offered for shipping’s decarbonization.

The IMO’s strategy for greenhouse gases aims at ships reaching net-zero GHG emissions by around 2050 and ensuring uptake of near-zero GHG fuels by 2030. However, reliable real-world data regarding the impact of different low-carbon fuels is elusive.

The three-way collaboration will make high frequency data captured by analytics specialist Metis from the Laskaridis Shipping in-service bulk carrier Icarus available to CARES.

With funding from Singapore's National Research Foundation, data scientists at CARES have developed tools to model ship lifecycle pathways towards decarbonization. These include the lowcarbonship.com online calculator, which helps users to compare vessel performance across a range of fuel and decarbonisation options, including onboard carbon capture.

Integrating individual vessel characteristics such as weight, volume and cargo displacement into the modelling, as well as energy consumption and emissions data, generates realistic inputs to develop an accurate picture of a ship’s future performance across a range of fuel options.

The collaboration will create an invaluable database for projecting ship CO2 reductions, based on a granular analysis that goes far beyond estimates based on average fuel consumption and routing.

Nikolaos Tsoulakos, Innovation & Technology Manager of Laskaridis Shipping, emphasized: "The high-frequency data collection systems installed on our vessels serve as the foundation for harnessing the potential of AI. Through collaboration with CARES and Metis on this initiative, our aim is to contribute to the scientific community by sharing data and providing valuable insights to the maritime sector through data analysis and performance analytics. Our objective is to achieve operational excellence, reduce the carbon footprint, and advocate for the widespread adoption of digitalization among maritime enterprises."

Last year, Metis and Laskaridis Shipping collaborated to secure the first Bureau Veritas (BV) DATAINFRA notation, recognizing the bulk carrier Leto’s data infrastructure for reliable collection, transmission, storage and sharing data. Leto also received BV’s SMART (EnE1-W, -S, -Em) notation for the smart functionality on board covering energy efficiency, speed optimisation, weather routing and emissions monitoring.



