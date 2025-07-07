Construction of James Fisher’s New Chemical Tanker Fleet Starts in China

James Fisher and Sons, a global provider of marine solutions, has marked the start of construction of its chemical tankers fleet with the laying of the keel for the first vessel, Orca Fisher, at the China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard (YZDH).

Orca Fisher is the first of four next-generation vessels - known as the Sealife class - introduced as part of James Fisher’s Fleet of the Future, a long-term program to modernize its tankships fleet with more efficient, lower-carbon vessels that support the use of alternative fuel propulsion.

The new vessels - which includes Orca Fisher, Narwhal Fisher, Tiger Fisher and Dolphin Fisher - are scheduled to join the fleet from early 2026, fulfilling the long-term demand for mid-sized ships in North-West Europe coastal shipping markets.

“This milestone marks more than the start of a hull – it’s a continuation of our ongoing and unwavering commitment to decarbonize the fleet and strengthen operational performance for our customers.

“It also reflects the depth of collaboration and trust we’ve built with YZDH, Bureau Veritas, Alpha Marine and other key partners across two successful newbuild programs to date,” said Michael Arkley, Product Line Director (Tankships) at James Fisher.

The latest program follows the delivery of Sir John Fisher and Lady Maria Fisher in 2023.

Together, the vessels represent a third of James Fisher’s fleet and a multi-year partnership with YZDH, now responsible for constructing six of its ships.