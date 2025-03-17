Marine Link
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Construction of Nakilat's Six New Gas Carriers Begins at South Korean Shipyard

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 17, 2025

(Credit: Nakilat)

(Credit: Nakilat)

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has marked the start of construction of six new gas carriers at HD Hyundai Samho (HSHI) shipyard in South Korea.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by senior officials from Nakilat, HD Hyundai Samho and guests, who witnessed the official start of construction for two LNG carriers and four LPG/ammonia gas carriers. 

The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and the LPG carriers, with a substantial capacity of 88,000 cubic meters each, are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027.

The new vessels will feature propulsion systems and fuel-efficient technologies.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dry Dock Conference/Advanced Training Forum

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week