Construction of Nakilat's Six New Gas Carriers Begins at South Korean Shipyard

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has marked the start of construction of six new gas carriers at HD Hyundai Samho (HSHI) shipyard in South Korea.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by senior officials from Nakilat, HD Hyundai Samho and guests, who witnessed the official start of construction for two LNG carriers and four LPG/ammonia gas carriers.

The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and the LPG carriers, with a substantial capacity of 88,000 cubic meters each, are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027.

The new vessels will feature propulsion systems and fuel-efficient technologies.