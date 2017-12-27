Euroseas Takes Delivery of Container Vessel
Greek shipping firm Euroseas Ltd took delivery of M/V Akinada Bridge, a 5,600 teu post-panamax size container vessel built in 2001 in South Korea, which the Company had previously agreed to acquire.
