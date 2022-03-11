Containerized LNG Solution Gets AIP from Bureau Veritas

A containerized liquefied natural gas (LNG) solution jointly developed by Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping has received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

The 40' ISO LNG Fuel Tank Container System is suitable for LNG-fueled newbuildings and retrofits of container vessels.

The LNG fuel tank container is a class approved Type C LNG fuel tank in accordance with the IGF-code and is based on German TÜV certified IMDG Container. The capacity of the tank is 31 gross tonnes and about 33m3 of LNG. The containers have a fail-safe dry quick coupling connection and are approved for loading in up to 7 layers high stacks. The stainless-steel double-walled tank is also vacuum insulated and has up to 80 days holding time.

The concept consists of container stowage on free deck in safe area. LNG piping and venting system as well as firefighting systems are integrated in the container cell guides structure. The gas handling room is arranged adjacent to the container storage and separated from the containers by a cofferdam and fire protection means, allowing to feed low pressure and high pressure fuel gas systems for all known 4-stroke and 2-stroke dual fuel engines. A full redundant control, alarm and monitoring system for remote system operation, gas and fire alarm with interface to ships’ automation is part of the system.

Since LNG containers are portable, the total number of containers can be easily optimized according to the owners’ requirements. Simple and easy to install on board, when a ship is in port, the empty containers can be taken out and replaced by new filled ones.

Marine Service GmbH develops several LNG fuel solutions including tank containers. The containers are an alternative solution to traditional LNG bunkering.

Newport Shipping offers full retrofit services for Marine Service GmbH’s LNG fuel tank container solutions at its 15 yards that it works in cooperation with.

(Image: Marine Service)