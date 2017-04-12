World's Largest Containership in Shanghai

MOL Triumph, the world's largest containership with a carrying capacity of 20,170 TEU, successfully arrived at Yangshan Port in Shanghai on April 10, 2017, said Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL)

MOL took delivery of MOL Triumph, the first of six 20,000 TEU-class containerships from Samsung Heavy Industries on March 27, 2017. At 400 meters in length and 58.8 meters in width, MOL Triumph is longer than the Oriental Pearl Radio and TV Tower of Shanghai is tall.

MOL established MOL (China) in Shanghai in 1995. Today, MOL's vessels call at all major ports in China offering wide range of reliable, direct and fast services to customers.

"MOL is pleased to celebrate the arrival of the world's largest containership at Yangshan Port. Her arrival is hailed as a significant milestone for MOL. This 20,170 TEU-capacity vessel is equipped with various new sustainable technologies to provide more efficient fuel consumption and improved environmental performance," said Akihiko Ono, Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Liner Division, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Akihiko added: "MOL Triumph's calling at Shanghai is not only a momentous occasion for MOL and our customers, but for the entire industry as well. Increased deployment of our 20,000 TEU-class containerships will help MOL to encourage stronger ties with our customers and play a historic role in the expansion of global trade."

Deployed in THE Alliance's Asia to Europe trade via the FE2 service, the MOL Triumph set off on her maiden voyage in the beginning of April and has already made three Chinese port of calls at Xingang, Dalian and Qingdao before arriving at Shanghai.