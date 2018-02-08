Evergreen Orders Eight 11,000 TEU Containerships

Evergreen Marine Corp. (EMC) said it has entered into an agreement with South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to order eight 11,000 TEU containerships.

Four ships will be owned by EMC’s subsidiary, Greencompass Marine S.A. and a further four by Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong) Ltd. The newbuildings are planned to be delivered from the first quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021.

EMC said the newbuilding program will help it meet future market demand as the carrier continues its ongoing fleet renewal. On delivery of the new ships, Evergreen said it will redeliver older chartered vessels as their charter periods expire.

The ship dimensions are 334 meters long, 48.4 meters wide, able to carry 19 rows of containers on deck and has a scantling draft of 15.5 meters. The vessels are designed to sail at a service speed of 23 knots and can pass through the Panama Canal. EMC noted that the hulls will be shorter than those of ultra large containerships plying the Asia – Europe trade, making it easier to maneuver the ships during berthing or departure and brings greater flexibility in fleet deployment.

The newbuilding design adopts a twin-island concept, separating wheelhouse and accommodation block from engine room and funnel area. The arrangement increases navigation visibility as well as the permissible height of container stacks on deck and therefore the cargo loading capacity.