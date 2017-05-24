Wärtsilä Wins Contract for New CLdN RoRos

Wärtsilä said it has been awarded a contract to supply controllable pitch propellers and power take off / power take home (PTO/PTH) shaft generator systems for two new RoRo vessels being built at the Uljanik shipyard in Croatia.

The ships have been ordered by the Luxembourg based operator, CLdN Ro-Ro SA. There is an option for an additional two vessels.

Wärtsilä, which booked its orders in December 2016 and February 2017, will supply the vessels with its latest design, WCP G-hub, optimized for high power density. The Wärtsilä scope also includes the propeller shaft line system including propulsion controls, as well as a stern tube package with seals and bearings, intermediate shaft line bearings and accessories. The propellers will be designed via the OPTIDESIGN method. This uses Wärtsilä's CFD technology to optimize the interaction between the propeller and hull in order to reach the highest possible performance.

The Wärtsilä shaft generator system is not only able to generate power to the mains from the main engine, but is also able to function as a motor should the main engine be inoperable for any reason, thus enabling the ship to return to port.

When delivered, the 211 meter long ships will operate on routes in the North Sea. They will have 5,500 meters of lane space for vehicles. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in December 2017.