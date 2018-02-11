Solstad Farstad Bags New Contracts

TAQA Bratani has awarded Solstad Farstad ASA a contract for the Platform Supply Vessel PSV Far Spica (2013, PSV 08 CD Design).

The contract is the duration of TAQA’s mobile drilling Campaign in the UK Sector, which is approx. 18 Months, with expected commencement in Q1 2018. Far Spica is currently trading the North Sea Spot Market.

AGR Well Management Limited has awarded SOFF a contract for the PSV Normand Aurora (2005, P105 Design).

The contract duration is for 1 well firm + 1 well options supporting West Hercules in the UK Sector and the commencement is expected to take place March 2018. The firm period has an estimated duration of 75 days. Normand Aurora is currently trading the North Sea Spot Market.

Fairfield Betula Limited has extended the current contract of the PSV Far Symphony (2003, P105 Design). The contract has been extended for 6 Months firm + 6 x 1 Month Options commencing from April 2018. The vessel has been supporting Fairfield’s UK operations since April 2017.

“For SolstadFarstad, the UK sector of the North Sea is of high strategic importance, and we are very pleased to firm up another three PSVs in this area,” says Jon Are Gummedal, Executive Vice President - AHTS/PSV International of Solstad Farstad ASA. He continues; “We are pleased to see increased activity in the UK sector, and we are dedicated to provide high quality services to our UK clients.”