TOTE Completes Phase 1 of LNG Conversions

LNG tanks and critical engine updates completed during initial phase of four-year process

TOTE Maritime Alaska said it has completed the first of four conversion periods for the Orca class vessels, a process which will enable the ships to use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel.

TOTE Maritime’s North Star arrived in Anchorage yesterday, completing her first voyage after being outfitted with two LNG tanks immediately behind the ship’s bridge. In addition to the LNG tanks and accompanying infrastructure, the ship received critical engine updates necessary to utilize LNG as a fuel and underwent a standard regulatory dry-dock.

Custom built for the Alaska trade in 2003, the North Star is a Roll-on/Roll-off ship designed to accommodate larger high-cube equipment including trailers in excess of 53-feet in length.

The conversions, which enable engines to use both LNG and diesel, will drastically reduce air emissions from TOTE Maritime’s Alaska ships, virtually eliminating sulfur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter while drastically reducing nitrogen oxides (NOx) and carbon dioxide. Reduced emissions will result in a healthier environment for Tacoma, Wash., Puget Sound and Anchorage, Alaska, the communities in which TOTE Maritime operates.

Over the next four years, three more conversion periods will be required to finalize the transition of TOTE Maritime Alaska’s vessels to LNG. Each of these conversion periods will take place in the winter to minimize the impact to customers and consumers alike. The conversion of both ships is scheduled to be complete in Q1 of 2021.

“We are excited to be the first shipping company in the United States to undertake this important environmental effort,” said Mike Noone, President of TOTE Maritime Alaska. “And we are appreciative of our customers and partners who support our ongoing effort to innovate in ways that reflect our commitment to the environment and communities we serve.”