Polarcus Extends Cooperation with TGS

Related News

UK Partners Launch Autonomous Navigation Project

As unmanned surface vessels continue to gain ground globally, a new project in the U.K. sets out to address challenges relating…

US Navy Sailors Get a Special Star Wars Screening

Rumors had already been circling for days by the time the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) crew gathered for an 'All-Hands' call…

Young Endeavour to join the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Fleet

STS Young Endeavour is joining a race on every sailor’s bucket list, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. While the 44…

L&T Bags Offshore Contract from ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has signed an offshore contract for ‘Bassein…

New Automatic Filter Unveiled: aquaBoll

German filtration systems specialist Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbH has presented its new concept for fully automatic water…

Famous 16-Foot Great White Shark Gone Missing

Mary Lee, the 16-foot Great White Shark that has had Twitter in a frenzy the past few weeks, has gone missing – electronically speaking.

All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Lyttelton

India's INSV Tarini entered Lyttelton port (New Zealand) on 29 Nov 2017, during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

Oil Spill Reported in Mississippi River

Eight vessels with a combination of skimming packages, boom and absorbents have been deployed in response to an oil spill on the Mississippi River near Gramercy, La. The U.S.

Hong Kong to Host Global Maritime Forum Inaugural Annual Summit

Hong Kong is chosen to host the Global Maritime Forum’s inaugural Annual Summit on 3-4 October 2018. The high-level meeting…

Suspect Involved in N. Korean Oil Smuggling Released on Bail

A court in Taiwan has released on bail a man prosecutors allege to have made false declarations in the case of a Hong Kong…

Argentina Sticking with Submarine Program despite Disaster

Argentina and other South American countries are likely to maintain or increase their submarine programs despite the scrutiny…