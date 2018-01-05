Marine Link
Saturday, January 6, 2018

Polarcus Extends Cooperation with TGS

January 5, 2018

Photo: Polarcus Limited

Photo: Polarcus Limited

 Seismic contractor Polarcus has extended the agreement with TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS) for an additional year. 

 
Under the agreement, the companies will continue to jointly develop selected 3D multi-client projects and TGS will extend its vessel commitment with Polarcus to the end of 2018 for up to 10,000 sq. km. 
 
The recently announced XArray project in the Gulf of Mexico with TGS forms part of this commitment. Additional awards under this commitment will be announced separately.
 
"This agreement will continue to leverage the core strengths and expertise of both parties," stated Duncan Eley, Polarcus CEO. "Polarcus acquired over 15,000 sq.km of high quality broadband 3D seismic data for TGS during 2017 and the collaboration will further drive vessel utilization in 2018."
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News