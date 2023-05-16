Corsica Linea Signs 10-year Asset Performance Deal with Wärtsilä

French ferry operator Corsica Linea has signed 10-year Guaranteed Asset Performance (GAP) agreement with Wärtsilä to help ensure optimal performance of the power systems onboard the company’s new liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled RoPax vessel A Galeotta, which will sail between Marseille and Corsica in France. The 206-meter-long ship was built at the Visentini yard in Italy. It features two Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel main engines and two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines.

The scope of the agreement includes scheduled maintenance of the main and auxiliary engines, the LNGPac fuel gas handling system, and the gas valve units. Maintenance will be carried out following data-driven dynamic maintenance planning principles. According to Wärtsilä, this optimizes overhaul intervals and allows maintenance work to be performed only as needed without compromising the reliability of the equipment. Remote operational support is provided round-the-clock from Wärtsilä’s globally located Expertise Centers, without the need for onboard service visits.

Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service secures asset availability by preventing potential problems before they occur. Through constant attention to the operational data from the engines, optimal performance can be achieved. Any deviation can be detected and resolved utilizing advanced diagnostics and machine learning. The agreement also covers guaranteed field service support availability and time needed for major engine overhauls.

“With this agreement, we can support our customer with the most advanced partnership solution, including performance guarantees. It delivers cost predictability over the 10-year span, and will maximize the ship’s uptime, optimize performance and carbon footprint. This is all part of Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach, serving the customer with an optimal total cost of ownership,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

The agreement covers the ship’s engines, the Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, the gas valve unit (GVU), and all related auxiliaries. The A Galeotta entered commercial service in January 2023.