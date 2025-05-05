Cox Marine Restructures Commercial Operations and Sales Leadership

Cox Marine announced a series of changes to its commercial operations and sales leadership structure.

Over the past three years, Cox Marine has made strides to deliver its first product to market—the 300 V8, the world’s first purpose-built, high-horsepower diesel outboard. Cox Marine is also progressing through the final validation stages for the market-disrupting 350 V8.

With these changes, Cox Marine has completed its transition to a business-to-business (B2B) sales model with a defined growth strategy, a clear route to market, and strong, confident, and capable strategic distribution partners.

As the company moves its focus from research and development to high-volume manufacturing in a challenging, global change period, its commercial strategy is refined to maximize market penetration and achieve sustainable growth. Therefore, the business is making positive changes, enabling it to drive growth in target markets and deliver world-class outboards for safer and cleaner seas.

To spearhead this refined commercial sales strategy, Cox Marine announced the appointment of Hugh Hudleston as Business Development Director. Effective as of April 1, 2025, this new role focuses on cultivating and securing substantial government and commercial contracts within strategically beneficial regions for the organization.

Hugh has been with the organization since August 2020, having joined as Head of Sales and held a series of senior positions within the sales function since. Most recently, he served as Regional Director for the Americas for the last eighteen months, working to introduce Cox Marine’s V8 diesel outboards to key commercial and government operators.

With the transition to a full business-to-business (B2B) sales model, Cox Marine also announced the departure of Gary Heath, Regional Director for Europe and Africa, and the retirement of Ian Hubbard, Cox Marine’s Global Aftersales Director and Regional Director for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Cox Marine and its partners thank Ian and Gary for their valuable contributions and dedication to the brand, its products, and its customers throughout their tenure. They wish them the best in their respective future endeavors.

Reflecting the company’s strategic changes and the increased confidence and capability of its distribution network, their responsibilities will be shared amongst Cox Marine’s Business Development and Commercial Operations teams, as well as the proactive sales teams of our distribution partners.

Stephen Pitt, who remains as Head of Aftersales, reporting to James Eatwell, Cox Marine’s Technical Director, will have full responsibility for the global aftermarket support.